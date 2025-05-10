3 shot, 2 fatally, in Edgewater: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, on the city's North Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Edgewater neighborhood's 6300-block of North Broadway around 1:20 a.m.

Responding officers found three men who had been shot.

A 28-year-old man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man, 36, was shot in the back and transported to Evanston Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

The CTA said #36 Broadway buses are temporarily rerouted in both directions via Devon, Sheridan, Granville, then resume their normal route at Broadway, due to police activity near Broadway/Rosemont.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

