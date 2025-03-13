Lawsuit filed in death of boy killed defending mother from Edgewater stabbing attack

Illinois Prisoner Review Board, agencies accused of negligence; attack suspect had just been paroled

A lawsuit has been filed in the death of Jayden Perkins, who died defending his mother Laterria Smith from a domestic violence stabbing in Edgewater.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new lawsuit was filed Thursday exactly one year after the death of Jayden Perkins.

The 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death while trying to protect his pregnant mother, Laterria Smith. The man accused in the attack had just been paroled.

For loved-ones of Perkins, one year has done little to ease the pain.

"It's hard," Smith said. "He was only 11 years old, just trying to protect his mom."

Smith is now filing a lawsuit, alleging her son's death was "entirely preventable." She is suing the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. and other agencies for granting parole last March to Crosetti Brand.

One day later, Brand allegedly stabbed Perkins to death and wounded Smith during a knife attack at her Edgewater home.

"I feel like it was pure negligence, like as if they didn't care at all because they allowed the person free without even contacting me or notifying me," Smith said.

The lawsuit alleges the parole board disregarded "overwhelming evidence" that he posed an immediate danger to Smith, including a "history of domestic violence" and "repeated violations of protective orders."

In fact, Brand had been in prison for a series of alleged parole violations, including showing up at Smith's door.

"It was incumbent upon the board to at least visit that issue to see is there an active order of protection against him?" Smith's attorney Paul Otubusin. "Is there any reason why we should not release him? All those investigations were not done."

After Perkins' death, two members of the Prisoner Review Board resigned and Governor JB Pritzker appointed a new executive director, but the lawsuit seeks more changes to the system.

"We are hoping that a new director will be implementing some policies that we don't know of, but those policies have not been publicized for the public to know," Otubusin said.

