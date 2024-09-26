Election 2024: Early voting begins in some Chicago suburbs Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting for the November election gets underway in some suburbs Thursday.

Sites will open in DuPage, Kane, Will, and McHenry counties, along with Lake County, Illinois.

Early voting sites in suburban Cook County don't open until October 9. On October 21, sites open across the city.

-DuPage County begins early voting Thursday at five temporary voting locations including the county fairgrounds in Wheaton. It expands on October 21 to more sites.

Lake County (Illinois) begins early voting Thursday only at the clerk's office. It opens county-wide at designated locations on October 21.

McHenry County begins early voting Thursday at the new McHenry County Election Center in Woodstock. It will expand on October 21.

Will County early voting begins Thursday at the clerk's office. Other locations will open up beginning October 21.

Kane County early voting begins Thursday at the Elections Main Office and the Aurora satellite. It expands on October 21.