2 injured, 4 families displaced after fire in Elgin, officials say

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured and four families were displaced after a fire broke out Saturday in the west suburbs.

The fire happened around 4:42 p.m. at a a two-story, four-unit building in the 300 block of Jackson Street in Elgin, the fire department said.

Firefighter saw flames visible from two second-story windows when emergency crews arrived, and were informed some residents were possibly still be inside.

A man had jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire and another injured person also fled the building, Elgin Fire Department officials said. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other residents were found inside the building, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

Four displaced families are being assisted by Hanover Township Emergency Services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

