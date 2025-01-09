Elgin Cold Case Unit launching podcast to solve 1983 disappearance of Karen Schepers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In April 1983, Karen Schepers, a 23-year-old woman from Elgin, left a bar in Carpentersville after a night out with coworkers. She has never been seen again.

Now, a recently-created Cold Case Unit in the Elgin Police Department is hoping to finally solve a mystery that has persisted for decades.

Detectives believe the public can help, and that's why they are launching a new podcast called "Somebody Knows Something."

ABC7 was joined in studio Wednesday by the leaders of the Elgin Cold Case Unit, Detectives Andrew Houghton and Matt Vartanian.

They spoke aboue what led to the creation of this cold case unit, unique challenges with cold case investigation, how they came to the idea of launching a podcast, and why they picked the case of Karen Schepers for the first season.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The first episode of the "Somebody Knows Something" podcast is set to launch next month. It will be available on major podcast platforms.