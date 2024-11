Eli's Cheesecake offers its own take on a 'Cheeseboard' called 'CheeseCake' Board

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Maureen Schulman, Eli's Cheesecake Cookbook author and co-owner of the desert company joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News, along with Elissa Narow, Eli's pastry chef. The pair spoke about their new 'CheeseCake board concept now available for purchase for the holidays. Schulman said the 'CheeseCake' board is great for groups and family gatherings. To learn more about the concept and other Eli's products, click here.