Elizabeth Banks and her "annoying co-star" return for new season of 'Press Your Luck'

Elizabeth Banks and "Press Your Luck" return with new big prizes, but watch out for the dreaded Whammy! New episodes air Thursdays on ABC.

Elizabeth Banks and "Press Your Luck" return with new big prizes, but watch out for the dreaded Whammy! New episodes air Thursdays on ABC.

Elizabeth Banks and "Press Your Luck" return with new big prizes, but watch out for the dreaded Whammy! New episodes air Thursdays on ABC.

Elizabeth Banks and "Press Your Luck" return with new big prizes, but watch out for the dreaded Whammy! New episodes air Thursdays on ABC.

The summer of fun and games on ABC continues with a new season of "Press Your Luck."

"'Press Your Luck' is the best game show on TV. I mean, it's so exciting. There's so much on the line for people," host Elizabeth Banks told On The Red Carpet.

"We have the best audiences in Hollywood, I have to say," she continued. "They really love to tell contestants what they should do, whether they should press their luck or pass their spins or go home or keep going. I mean, they're really invested and involved."

Contestants earn spins on the big board and aim to win cool prizes. Land on a prize or dollar amount? You build your bank. Land on the Whammy? Your bank gets wiped and then he mocks you with a little humorous animated diss.

"I consider the Whammy a really annoying co-star, but I have to live with him. He has to live with me, and sometimes I win and sometimes he wins. But that's what keeps people watching," Banks said. "I'm constantly making fun of the Whammy because he's constantly dying in his animations, which makes me laugh. It's absolutely necessary. Like he wipes out people's money, but then we wipe out the Whammy."

The game show has been around in various iterations since the 1980s. This is its sixth season with ABC and with Banks as host.

"We love the nostalgia of the show. We love bringing that to fans, but we also love to challenge ourselves and try new things. We have our third annual holiday extravaganza show coming up. We have an extra special Halloween show that is out of this world. The Whammy was here in person. It was an incredible night," Banks revealed.

Fans can't get enough and neither can Banks.

"It's a real honor to be here when people are going through this experience. I love connecting with my contestants and I'm here to cheer them on."

Season six of "Press Your Luck" premieres Thursday at 8pm/7pm CST on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.