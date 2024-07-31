Elmwood Park to start using ShotSpotter

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburb will adopt a controversial gunshot detection tool rejected by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Elmwood Park will start using ShotSpotter in the coming weeks.

The police chief says gunfire is not common in Elmwood Park, but they want to reduce crime in any way possible.

Johnson is ending the city's contract with ShotSpotter this fall, saying it is ineffective. Several alderpersons have lobbied against that decision.

