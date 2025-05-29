Elon Musk announces departure from Trump administration as 130-day role ends

Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.

Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.

Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.

Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.

WASHINGTON -- Elon Musk is set to depart the Trump administration and leave his role as a "special government employee," a White House official told ABC News.

The White House will begin Musk's off-boarding Wednesday night, the official said.

Musk posted on X Wednesday night thanking President Donald Trump, saying his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team will continue to work throughout the government.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk posted. He said the DOGE mission "will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

As a special government employee, Musk was limited to an 130-day appointment -- a limit he could hit as early as Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.