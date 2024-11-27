Elton John, John Legend, Auliʻi Cravalho tap into Disney magic for holiday special 

'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular' his hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro and airs Sunday on ABC

Elton John, John Legend, Auliʻi Cravalho and more bring that Disney magic home in "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular," airing Sunday at 8p|7c on ABC.

Elton John, John Legend, Auliʻi Cravalho and more bring that Disney magic home in "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular," airing Sunday at 8p|7c on ABC.

Elton John, John Legend, Auliʻi Cravalho and more bring that Disney magic home in "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular," airing Sunday at 8p|7c on ABC.

Elton John, John Legend, Auliʻi Cravalho and more bring that Disney magic home in "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular," airing Sunday at 8p|7c on ABC.

"The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular" is in its 9th year and it promises to be a memorable one!

Helming the festivities are Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro.

"I think they're gonna expect a great show. I think it's gonna be a little different. I'm joining Julianne this year for my very first time," Ribeiro told On The Red Carpet.

"Being here with Alfonso just feels like we're back home in the ballroom, just like a bigger, grander ballroom. You know, Cinderella's ballroom," laughed Hough.

"We're gonna go on a journey and we've got the amazing Kristen Bell to kind of take us on this journey and we're gonna really bring all the parks to life," Ribeiro said.

"And then of course what we can expect like usual are amazing performances," Hough added.

Those performers include Sir Elton John, John Legend, Ava Max, "Moana 2" star Auli ‘ i Cravalho, Seth MacFarlane and Liz Gillies, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose, Carly Pearce and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Elton John, John Legend, Auliʻi Cravalho and more bring that Disney magic home in "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular," airing Sunday at 8p|7c on ABC.

"Whenever I take the stage I never know what to expect because there's always a surprise and always a great surprise," Elton John told On The Red Carpet.

"I'm really excited to take the stage here at Epcot. I love this venue. I love being here, connected with water, Journey of water inspired by Moana. And you get to hear Beyond... an all-new song from 'Moana 2,'" Cravalho said.

"It's really wonderful to be part of the Disney holiday tradition. It is very special to be asked to be a part of this thing that you've been watching since you were a little kid growing up," said Rose.

"It's the most magical time of year. And this is the most magical place on Earth. It's a match made in heaven. There's nowhere I'd rather be," exclaimed Leslie Odom, Jr.

"The Wonderful World of Disney Holiday Spectacular" airs Sunday, December 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.