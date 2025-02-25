Charles and Rochelle Trotter Culinary Endowment awarded $230K grant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Carrying on the legacy of famous Chicago Chef Charlie Trotter, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation has awarded a $230,000 grant to the Charles and Rochelle Trotter Culinary Endowment, supporting culinary education in Chicago.

Rochelle Trotter; Brian Kish, from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation; and Carlos Varela, a student at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

Varela talked about his story and how he's getting support in a culinary career.

Kish talked about how the Emeril Lagasse Foundation strives to support culinary professionals.

The Charles and Rochelle Trotter Culinary Endowment is established within the Illinois Restaurant Association Education Foundation.

"The Charles and Rochelle Trotter Culinary Endowment reflects Charles' dedication to fostering excellence and innovation in the culinary arts," Trotter said. "This grant ensures that aspiring chefs in Chicago have the mentorship and resources needed to achieve their full potential, continuing the legacy of culinary brilliance Charles so deeply believed in."