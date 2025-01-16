Charlie Trotter's restaurant pop-up opens in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in 13 years, the famed Charlie Trotter's restaurant in Lincoln Park is reopening to the public Wednesday for a special two week pop-up.

"I can't wait for people to come in and see it It's a piece of Chicago heritage," said Dylan Trotter, son of Charlie Trotter.

The legendary chef died in 2013 after leaving a legacy of superstar chefs and a lasting impact on American dining from the start in 1987.

"There's something about the drive, the pursuit of perfection that also didn't really exist here in restaurants," said chef Grant Achatz with Next Restaurant at Trotter's.

Achatz is among the Trotter alumni who celebrated 20 at his restaurant Alinea this year.

For the pop-up, Achatz is creating the 10-course tasting menus inspired by Trotter's first five books. Achatz recalled starting at Trotter's at the vegetable station.

"The memories start flooding in and the importance for Me personally how being in this restaurant shaped who am in my career," Achatz said.

Not surprisingly the reservations are sold out for the pop-up, but stay tuned. Dylan Trotter plans to do more to allow Chicagoans to experience his father's legacy and influence on the culinary industry.

"When I hear the memories of the guests who dined here in the past, I am reliving a memory of my dad that I didn't know before and it keeps him alive for myself," Dylan Trotter said.

