Man killed in Near North Side hotel crash ID'd; another critically injured: officials

Emmanuel Carter was killed in a car crash into The Peninsula Chicago Hotel on East Superior Street Saturday, officials said. Another person was hurt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and another is critically injured after a car crashed into a North Side hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.

Chicago police officers responded to The Peninsula Chicago Hotel in the city's Near North Side neighborhood just before 2:45 a.m.

Two men were traveling eastbound on Superior Street in a Chevy SUV when they lost control and struck the building, police said.

Police said one man was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as 40-year-old Emmanuel Carter.

Police said another 40-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.