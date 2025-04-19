24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 killed, 1 injured in crash outside Near North Side hotel: Chicago police

Saturday, April 19, 2025 10:54AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a car flipped and crashed outside of a North Side hotel early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to area of The Peninsula Chicago Hotel in the city's Near North Side neighborhood just before 2:45 a.m.

A 40-year-old man and another male, whose age was not immediately known, were traveling eastbound on Superior Street in a Chevy SUV when they lost control and struck a building, police said.

The 40-year-old was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The other male was pronounced dead on the scene.

CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

