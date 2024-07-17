What to know about 'Shogun,' the most-nominated Emmy show

"The Bear" went on a tear at Wednesday morning's Emmy nominations with a comedy-series record 23, and "Shogun" led all nominees with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

"Sh ō gun" is reigning supreme on TV.

The FX series, a historical drama set in feudal Japan, which also streamed on Hulu, is the most nominated series at the 76th Emmy Awards. It received a grand total of 25 nominations, including outstanding drama series.

Based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell, "Sh ō gun" was previously adapted to the small screen with a miniseries in 1980.

Originally billed as a limited series, the success of the latest "Sh ō gun" incarnation -- both critically and by fans -- led the network to announce in May that it was working to "develop the saga with two additional seasons."

Here's everything you need to know about "Sh ō gun" at the Emmys this year.

What categories is 'Shgun' nominated in?

"Sh ō gun," which aired the 10 episodes of its first season between February and April 2024, received 25 Emmy nominations at the 76th Emmy Awards.

In addition to receiving a nomination for outstanding drama series, five stars were nominated for their work: Hiroyuki Sanada (outstanding lead actor in a drama series), Anna Sawai (outstanding lead actress in a drama series), Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira (outstanding supporting actor in a drama series) and Néstor Carbonell (outstanding guest actor in a drama series).

The show also received two nominations for outstanding writing for a drama series, a nomination for outstanding directing for a drama series, a nomination for outstanding stunt performance, a nomination for outstanding casting for a drama series and numerous other nominations for its technical achievements.

How are the 'Sh ō gun' cast members reacting to their nominations?

Sanada reacted to his Emmy nomination by saying in a statement it was "humbling" and that he hoped it "will be a stepping stone for the next generation."

"Thank you so much to the Television Academy for all the nominations for 'Sh ō gun,'" he said. "It was a great opportunity to share our culture with the world."

Carbonell said in a statement he was "honored and grateful" to receive a nomination, saying his role on the series was "a gift in and of itself."

How does the new 'Sh ō gun' compare to the previous iteration at the Emmys?

The 1980 miniseries "Sh ō gun," which aired an episode a night for five nights in a row, garnered 14 total Emmy nominations and won three awards.

It won outstanding limited series as well as outstanding costume design for a series and outstanding graphic design and title sequences.

Three of the miniseries' nominations included acting nods for Toshiro Mifune, Yoko Shimada and John Rhys-Davies for the same roles played in the 2024 series by Sanada, Sawai and Carbonell, respectively.

The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on ABC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on Sunday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The show will also stream on Hulu the next day.

