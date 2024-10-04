Englewood senior gets $36K water bill from city, calls ABC7 for help

Days after ABC7 called the city about Darlene Robinson's water bill, she got a call saying the bill will be canceled.

After ABC7 called the City of Chicago about Darlene Robinson's water bill, she got a call saying the bill will be canceled and she'll get a refund.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Imagine getting a water bill for $36,000 dollars!

A senior in Englewood said that is what she got in the mail, and the City of Chicago could not explain why the bill was so high.

When that woman could not get help, she called ABC7 Consumer Investigative Reporter Samantha Chatman.

"I don't owe $36,000 on water. I don't owe it!" said Darlene Robinson.

But according to this bill from city of Chicago, Robinson did owe it.

The Englewood senior received an enormous water bill for her four-flat in the spring and has been trying to fight it ever since.

"If I supplied water for all my neighbors, I would not have a bill like that," she said. "Somebody's playing a joke. This is not true. So, I immediately contact the water company."

Robinson said she was given a number to have a technician come out and check her water meter, but she said the tech could not find a problem.

"And I said, 'OK, now what?' And the lady told me it was nothing they could do," she explained.

Robinson said she ultimately got on a payment plan with the city to avoid additional penalties, making monthly payments of more than $1,000.

But the payments got to be too much.

"This is extremely scary because, what is your recourse? You have to pay!" she said.

Robinson uses the four-flat to provide housing to people with low incomes, and she did not want to have to raise their rent.

"I'm retired. I've worked 45 years. I can't afford this! This is so out of my budget," Robinson said. "I turned to the family attorney. He tried to reach out to the city and got nowhere. I said, 'If you can't get anywhere, I think I know where to turn.'"

Robinson called ABC7, and Chatman got on the case and contacted the city. The Department of Finance told Chatman they would research the bill and get back to her.

A few days later, Robinson said, she received a call from the city, saying the bill will be canceled and that they would send her a refund for the payments she has made.

"I asked the Lord to show me a way, and he showed me a way," she said "I thank ABC, and I thank you for what you've done and what you're doing for others. I appreciate you very much. You have no idea. Thank you."

Robinson said she is waiting on her refund to come in the mail, and ABC7 will be sure to follow up with her.

As for why she received a $36,000 water bill in the first place, that is still unclear.

The city said it does not comment on customer accounts, but Robinson is just glad to have this situation behind her.

