Concealed-Carry License holder critically injures man during shootout at Englewood gas station: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Concealed-Carry License holder shot and critically injured a man during a shootout on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 200-block of West 63rd Street at about 1:40 a.m.

Two men, 36 and 49 years old, were arguing at a gas station when the 36-year-old got a gun out of his vehicle and fired at the 49-year-old, police said. The 49-year-old, a CCL holder, returned fire and hit the 36-year-old in his arm.

The 36-year-old was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood