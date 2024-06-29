WATCH LIVE

Concealed-Carry License holder critically injures man during shootout at Englewood gas station: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024 3:51PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Concealed-Carry License holder shot and critically injured a man during a shootout on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Englewood neighborhood's 200-block of West 63rd Street at about 1:40 a.m.

Two men, 36 and 49 years old, were arguing at a gas station when the 36-year-old got a gun out of his vehicle and fired at the 49-year-old, police said. The 49-year-old, a CCL holder, returned fire and hit the 36-year-old in his arm.

The 36-year-old was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

