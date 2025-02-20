"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" premieres March 28 on Disney+

Eva Longoria takes a "No Good, Very Bad" road trip in new Disney+ movie

Eva Longoria and Cheech Marin are on a family road trip that doesn't go as planned in "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip." The film premieres March 28 on Disney+.

"We are going to the Four Seasons Mexico City so we can rediscover our roots!"

That's the first line in the new trailer for "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip."

And judging by the movie title, things are not going to go as planned!

"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" stars Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Cristo Fernández, Harvey Guillén, Mabel Cadena, Michelle Buteau, Cheech Marin and introducing Thom Nemer.

According to the official synopsis, the film "follows 11-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol. The family is put to the test until they resolve to return the idol to its rightful home."

It's directed by Marvin Lemus and written by Matt Lopez, based on the book "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" by Judith Viorst. Longoria is listed as one of the executive producers.

"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" premieres exclusively on Disney+ March 28.

