Mother arrested after giving birth in taco truck, abandoning baby in dumpster, Houston police say

Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, the 18-year-old mother accused of dumping her baby in a dumpster, received a $90,000 bond during a court appearance Friday.

HOUSTON -- A mother's bond was raised to $200,000 on Monday after allegedly dumping of a newborn in a dumpster, according to court records.

Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, 18, is facing child abandonment charges. On Friday, her bond was set at $90,000, court document show.

On July 21, first responders rescued a baby named Gabriel from a dumpster behind an apartment complex on Dashwood Drive in southwest Houston.

Video shows as first responders placed the baby in blankets after taking him out of a trash bag.

Cux-Ajtzalam gave birth inside a taco truck, according to police. She allegedly got rid of the baby soon after and went back to clean the truck.

The newborn has been placed under the care of Child Protective Services, and is in good health.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the Baby Moses Law allows a parent with a child 60 days of age and younger to bring their baby to a fire department, police station, or hospital and hand it off to an employee there without facing repercussions or being identified.

"When you are in that situation with your baby and you are overwhelmed, maybe you're not mentally thinking about the most optimal situation, so it's important to avoid prosecution that you don't abandon or neglect the baby. By taking them to the fire station or the hospital, that's the best measure for the baby," Martee Boose with the Houston Fire Department said.

According to Child Protective Services, in the last 11 months across Houston, five babies have been found abandoned, while three were turned in through the Baby Moses Law.

