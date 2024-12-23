Video shows as prank creates panic at Chicago Ridge Mall; police say no evidence of shooting

The incident happened on Sunday at about 7:20 p.m., police said.

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A prank caused holiday shoppers to panic on Sunday at the Chicago Ridge Mall, according to police.

Police first received a call at 7:20 p.m. regarding the possibility of shots fired inside the mall.

However, police said they did not find any signs of a shooting or of any injuries.

In video obtained by ABC7, shoppers are seen running after hearing one loud boom.

Business employees were seen securing doors.

Chicago Ridge police said the incident was caused by a prank.

An investigation is underway to identify the group responsible for the prank.

Police assured there was no threat to safety.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

