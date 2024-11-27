Ex-Mayor Johnson top aide fired over allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny: documents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New documents are revealing more details about the dismissal of a former top aide to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

According to documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, former Communications Director Ronnie Reese was fired over accusations of sexual harassment and misogyny.

Complaints first surfaced in 2023, with multiple woman complaining of sexist and other discriminatory acts.

In one case, a worker claimed Reese told the person he made all the decisions because he was a man.

It wasn't until this past July that Johnson's chief of staff ordered Reese to undergo sexual harassment and discrimination training.

Reese was then fired in October.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said the office does not comment on personnel issues.

Reese did not immediately respond to a request for comment.