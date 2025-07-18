Experts say now is time to get back-to-school vaccinations for children

Health experts want all parents to know that scientists stand behind the safety and efficacy of traditional and seasonal vaccines.

We may be in the middle of summer, but now is the time to get your kids their back-to-school vaccines.

Health experts say it is important to not wait until the last minute to get their shots.

It takes a few weeks for children to build up immunity after vaccines.

Some of those vaccines include tetanus, chickenpox, polio, whooping cough and measles.

There has been a recent rise in measles cases because of a dip in children getting vaccines.

