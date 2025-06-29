24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Equipment failure leads to explosion in NW Indiana, video shows

Sunday, June 29, 2025 3:30PM
VIDEO | Power Station Explosion in Valparaiso, Indiana
Vicki Hazzard said the explosion happened on June 24 in Valparaiso, Indiana.

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A large explosion was caught on camera in the Northwest Indiana suburbs.

Video captured by Vicki Hazzard's Ring camera in Valparaiso, shows the quiet neighborhood before the fiery explosion.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company said a piece of equipment failed and caused a fire at a NIPSCO substation property on June 14.

NIPSCO said the fire was contained and put out by the local fire department.

The company said there were no customer outages or risk as a result of the failure.

No injuries were reported.

