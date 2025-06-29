Equipment failure leads to explosion in NW Indiana, video shows

Vicki Hazzard said the explosion happened on June 24 in Valparaiso, Indiana.

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- A large explosion was caught on camera in the Northwest Indiana suburbs.

Video captured by Vicki Hazzard's Ring camera in Valparaiso, shows the quiet neighborhood before the fiery explosion.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company said a piece of equipment failed and caused a fire at a NIPSCO substation property on June 14.

NIPSCO said the fire was contained and put out by the local fire department.

The company said there were no customer outages or risk as a result of the failure.

No injuries were reported.

