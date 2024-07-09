FAA investigating 2 planes appearing too close to one another near Syracuse airport

SYRACUSE, New York -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday announced it is investigating after two regional jets appeared to come closer than they should have over Syracuse.

Police dashcam video from July 8 showed the two planes in the air near Syracuse Hancock Airport just before noon.

The Delta Connection flight was taking off while the American Eagle flight was about to land.

According to FlightRadar24, the planes came about 700 to 1,000 feet within each other vertically.

It is unclear how close they were horizontally.

The FAA has not classified the incident as a "close call" so far and released the following statement:

"An air traffic controller instructed PSA Airlines 5511 to go around at Syracuse Hancock International Airport to keep it separated from an aircraft that was departing on the same runway."

