Fall yard and garden guidance ahead the cooler season

Jennifer Brennan, the Horticulturist with Chalet Home & Garden, Wilmette stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to offer advice some gardening guidance as the fall season approaches. Brennan spoke about thing top things gardeners and other yard workers need to do before the cooler and colder conditions set in later this year. To learn more about Chalet and to connect with Brennan, click here.