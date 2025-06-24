Family believes man's ambush shooting death in University Village was case of mistaken identity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pierre Moore's family says police have told them they have security camera video showing five masked men getting out of vehicles and opening fire on Moore, killing him last month in the city's University Village neighborhood.

The suspects then got back in those vehicles and fled toward the expressway.

Laparicea Barnette says it is lonely in her empty house without Pierre, who was her boyfriend.

She says they did everything together. But on May 14, Pierre went to watch a basketball game with a friend. That was the last day she saw him alive.

"It's been crazy. A lot of sleepless nights," Barnette said. "Now, it's like, I come here to an empty house. Nobody to go outside with."

She says she and 37-year-old Pierre planned to get married. Those plans came to a sudden end when Pierre returned to his car by his friend's home at 14th and Morgan.

Five masked men ambushed Pierre, firing dozens of shots and killing him.

"He was gunned down. Questions of who, what, why have not been answered," said Ericka Moore, the victim's sister.

Ericka says she was very close to her brother. She described him as the life of the party, always smiling and cracking jokes.

The family believes the shooting must have been a case of mistaken identity. They are hoping that witnesses will come forward with information.

Cameras at the intersection apparently captured much of the incident.

"Tell what you all know. He didn't do no harm to anyone," Ericka said.

"Somebody need to come forward. Anybody who seen anything," Laparicea said.

It has been six weeks since the shooting. Chicago police said they continue to investigate, but they have no updates at this point.

