Family of worker killed in 8-story fall at Hyde Park construction site to file lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man who fell to his death at a construction site earlier this month will file a lawsuit on Thursday.

The construction worker, 27-year-old David O'Donnell, plummeted eight stories to his death while working on the University of Chicago's new cancer center in Hyde Park.

Another worker also fell, but he survived. His family also filed a lawsuit last week. Their lawsuit alleged workers complained about the stability of that corner days earlier, when the scaffold was lower to the ground.

Lawyers for O'Donnell's family plan to sue Turner Construction, the general contractor, and Adjustable Forms Concrete.

ABC7 has reached out for comment from the companies, but did not here back.