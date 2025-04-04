5 in custody after 1 killed in Oak Park shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are in custody after a person was killed in a shooting in Oak Park Friday morning, police said.

Police responded at about 1:23 a.m. to the 600-block of South Boulevard and found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Loyola Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A witness told police that they observed five male suspects fleeing the scene on foot.

Five suspects who matched the description from the witness were later taken into custody after being spotted running eastbound on Pleasant Street, police said.

CTA Green Line service was briefly interrupted as police investigating.

No weapons have been recovered and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.

