Family Focus expands its Birth Equity program with special emphasis on fathers

Family Focus is expanding its Birth Equity Initiative, dedicated to promoting inclusive family support with a focus on fathers and caregivers.

Family Focus is expanding its Birth Equity Initiative, dedicated to promoting inclusive family support with a focus on fathers and caregivers.

Family Focus is expanding its Birth Equity Initiative, dedicated to promoting inclusive family support with a focus on fathers and caregivers.

Family Focus is expanding its Birth Equity Initiative, dedicated to promoting inclusive family support with a focus on fathers and caregivers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago-area nonprofit Family Focus is expanding its Birth Equity Initiative, dedicated to promoting inclusive family support with a special focus on actively involving fathers and caregivers.

This expanded effort emphasizes the importance of fathers as vital partners in the birthing and parenting journey, ensuring families receive free doula and home visiting services for up to a year-and long-term support tailored to their needs. By fostering stronger family connections and prioritizing health equity, Family Focus is committed to building healthier, more resilient families across our communities.

By centering the entire family unit and actively engaging fathers as partners in the birthing and parenting experience, Family Focus is not just filling gaps in maternal care - it's reshaping what whole-family support looks like.

What sets Family Focus apart is its continuum of care for both mothers and fathers and doula services with a trusted home visiting program. The organization offers more than support. They provide comprehensive care that begins prenatally and extends well beyond birth. Through education, advocacy, and consistent emotional presence from labor and beyond, they help families confidently navigate the journey of parenthood. This model is delivered through 11 community-based centers and includes up to 12 months of postpartum support, free of charge.

Backed by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL), and the McCormick Foundation, Family Focus is not only filling critical gaps in care-it's redefining the model.

"At Family Focus, we believe birth equity is not just about access-it's about dignity, respect, and support that reflects the lived experiences of every family we serve. Our doulas do more than assist with birth - they stand in partnership with mothers, fathers, and caregivers during one of the most critical times in their lives," said Dara Munson, president and CEO of Family Focus.

The Organization also provides a comprehensive range of programs and services across key areas:

Early Childhood:

High-quality education and support for parents with children from pre-birth to 5 years old. These include center-based and home-based services guided by evidence-based curricula, all designed to foster child development and ensure kindergarten readiness.

Youth Development:

Educational resources and mentoring programs aimed at school-aged youth. These initiatives support academic engagement, social skills, and emotional well-being, helping young people thrive both in and out of the classroom.

Family Support:

A wide array of services for parents at all stages of family life, including immigration assistance and support for families involved with the Department of Children and Family Services. These programs are designed to strengthen family stability and promote positive outcomes for children and caregivers alike.