Family to gather Tuesday for funeral of fallen CFD Captain David Meyer

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 10:46AM
The funeral for Chicago Fire Department Captain David Meyer will take place Tuesday at Saint John Brebeuf Church in Niles.

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Loved ones and fellow firefighters will gather Tuesday to say final goodbyes at the funeral for Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer.

Fire Captain Meyer is being remembered as a dedicated firefighter, who gave his life trying to save others.

The 54 year old husband and father served the department for 28 years. People lined up for hours to pay their respects at Monday's visitation.

Meyer was killed in the line of duty last week battling a West Side garage fire. One person is now facing murder and aggravated and arson charges.

Fellow firefighters are in mourning, remembering the late fire captain who gave his life serving others.

Captain' Meyer's funeral starts at 10 a.m. at Saint John Brebeuf Church in Niles.

