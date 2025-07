Farm2Veteran gearing up for gala at Field Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fresh food for our nation's heroes, that's the mission behind farm to veteran.

They've delivered hundreds of thousands of meals to vets in need and now they're gearing up for a big night: The Farm Fresh Hope Gala at the Field Museum.

Michelle Keller with Farm2Veteran joined ABC7 to talk about how the group grew into a nationwide movement serving thousands of veterans and the upcoming gala.

For more information, visit www.farm2veteran.com.