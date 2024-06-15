Real Men Cook fire up grills, serve community in annual Father's Day tradition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A cherished Father's Day tradition returns Sunday, June 16, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Quarry Event Center, 2423 E. 75th Street.

Real Men Cook, now in its 35th year, features men cooking and serving while shining a positive light on fathers and father figures. Men will cook and serve their favorite dishes to the community with proceeds going to Real Men Charities. Over the last three decades, Real Men Cook has remained true to its original mission to emphasize fatherhood and father engagement as well as family wellness.

The Quarry will transform its entire Event Center into hubs where chefs will cook and serve. The main entertainment area will be the space where most of the cooking and serving will be held. Chefs will also spill out onto the back patio where they will set up their food stations. New this year are a Children's Pavilion and a Health Zone that features cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease awareness.

This year's event promises to be a memorable celebration featuring guests tasting over 35 samples of delicious dishes. The food will range from traditional favorites like BBQ and hamburgers, as well as some surprise dishes from the chefs' secret family recipes. Because of Real Men Charities' commitment to health and wellness, many of the dishes will feature vegetables, fruits and other healing foods.

For more information on Real Men Cook visit www.realmencharitiesinc.org