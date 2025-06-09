Over 100 dads pampered in Chicago event put on by nonprofits ahead of Father's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 100 fathers were being celebrated Monday, ahead of Father's Day.

They were pampered with grooming services and other treats as a show of appreciation for the contributions they make to their families.

A lot of dads will be looking dapper this Father's Day thanks to a makeover experience that provided grooming services, a new outfit and swag bags full of personal care items.

Brian Dixon is a father of five children, who enjoyed an afternoon of pampering.

"I think the focus on dads is very important, and I think it's very beneficial," Dixon said.

The event was organized by three non-profits: the Daisie Foundation, which empowers women and children; the Daisie Project, which focuses on access to opportunity for at-risk communities; and Snips of Success, which provides free grooming services to job seekers.

"We're super excited to love on the dads this time and continue loving on the dads because we've done it for the moms for so long," said Dana Fountain, with Snips of Success.

There was also a candid conversation about fatherhood, with men from diverse backgrounds taking part in a panel discussion moderated by ABC7 Chicago's Jasmine Minor.

"I grew up without a father; so, there were people in my life who taught me what it was to be a man," panelist Ron Giles said.

Oliver Crite, 71, is a great-grandfather, and says his family is the joy of his life.

"I have one son, and I raised him to be better than me," Crite said.

Dixon says he hopes to set the same example for his family that his father set for him.

"I don't know what we would have made it growing up without a strong man in the house," Dixon said.

This is the second year for the event. Organizers say they expect it to get bigger and better every year.