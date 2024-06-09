Father's Day gift ideas for your handy and outdoorsy dad

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From camping essentials to handy tools, if you are still looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift, we've got you covered.

Lifestyle Expert Nekia Nichelle visited ABC7 to share some gift ideas for your handy and outdoorsy dad.

1. Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails is the premier camping network that provides a variety of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors at more than 200 locations in top vacation destinations across North America.

From weekend stays to an annual Camping or Cabin Pass, Thousand Trails provides revolutionary ways for vacationers to experience the outdoors easily and comfortably all throughout the year.

Guests can pull up in an RV, book a cabin, reserve a yurt or tent site... or even glamp in a tiny house or refurbished, fully stocked shipping container just north of Chicago near the Wisconsin Dells at Yukon Trails Campground.

2. Camping.Tools

Camping.Tools is a private online camping journal that allows you to plan, capture and share your memories digitally. It is the perfect gift for adventurous dads, providing a way to organize your photos and videos by trip. Write journals and stories that you can share securely with friends, You can also buy and sell camping gear from other users. The app is available for $44.99 annually on the App Store.

3. The Rocket by Tennis C Williams

The Rocket is the ultimate tennis racquet bag for sporty dads. The smart design keeps gear organized in a durable and stylish way. You carry it like a backpack, duffel, or tote.

4. Purdy Pail

Purdy Pail is the complete cut bucket solution for the handyman in your life. Its multi-grip options reduce hand fatigue, with an adjustable side grip for extra comfort. It features a flexible bail handle for ease and allows you to go hands-free with the ladder hook. It also comes with a mini roller rest (fits up to 4 " mini roller) and ramp that keeps the roller out of paint.

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16, 2024.