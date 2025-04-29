$20K reward offered in case of missing Gary teen Ja'Niyah McMichael

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward in the case of Ja'Niyah McMichael, a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from her northwest Indiana home last year.

The FBI and the City of Gary are offering the money to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

McMichael's mother reported her missing from their home in the 1900-block of Malcolm X Boulevard in Gary back on August 12, 2024.

In October, the FBI conducted a raid at that home.

Investigators say McMichael may be the victim of foul play.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.