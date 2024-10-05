13-year-old girl from Gary, Indiana missing for nearly 2 months; FBI now investigating

A 13-year-old girl, Ja'Niyah McMichael, from Gary, Indiana, has been missing for nearly two weeks, her family said Saturday.

A 13-year-old girl, Ja'Niyah McMichael, from Gary, Indiana, has been missing for nearly two weeks, her family said Saturday.

A 13-year-old girl, Ja'Niyah McMichael, from Gary, Indiana, has been missing for nearly two weeks, her family said Saturday.

A 13-year-old girl, Ja'Niyah McMichael, from Gary, Indiana, has been missing for nearly two weeks, her family said Saturday.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Saturday marked 55 days since a 13-year-old girl went missing in Gary, Indiana, and her loved ones have not stopped their efforts.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Family members told ABC7 they were pleased to see the FBI is now involved in the investigation as a search warrant was executed Saturday at Ja'Niyah McMichael's home.

"We're not gonna stop until we find her and bring her home," McMichael's grandma Dalia Guerrero said.

McMichael's loved ones continue an emotional and relentless search for the 13-year-old girl, who was last seen August 11 in Gary, Indiana.

The FBI and Gary police executed a search warrant Saturday on the home where McMichael stayed.

A local community activist provided photos to ABC7 as he's been helping the family search for the teen for weeks now.

RELATED | 13-year-old girl from Gary, Indiana, missing for nearly 2 weeks, family says

"It's a victim, and we finally have people's attention, so we're still searching for Ja'Niyah," said Kevin Collins with KC Body Guard Services.

That public attention is what McMichael's grandmother is asking for as she continues to follow every tip in hopes of finding her granddaughter.

"Ja'Niyah is very outgoing she lights the room up she's very loving to be around... it's been too long... the not knowing is the worst," Guerrero said.

The Gary Police Department confirmed it is continuing to work with the FBI in searching for McMichael, but it is are urging the community to report possible tips to them rather than posting rumors on social media.

We're not gonna stop until we find her and bring her home Dalia Guerrero, Ja'Niyah McMichael's grandmother

"There has been a slew of bad information that has been going around that can possibly hurt or hinder this case," said Lisette Guillen with Case Files Chicago.

Loved ones continue to pray for McMichael to come home.

"If Ja'Niyah is listening, just know your nonna loves you... your family loves you... you have the world looking for you," McMichael's grandmother said.

Anyone with information that may help the search has been asked to call the Gary Police Department by calling 911 or reach out to Gary Police Department Juvenile Division Detective Gregory Fayson. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous.

The family has also asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call The Dock Ellis Foundation tip line at 888-222-6050.