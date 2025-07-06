FC Cincinnati sweep Fire, move into first place in East

Despite missing three regular starters, host FC Cincinnati outlasted the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night to take sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference.

Cincinnati (13-5-3, 42 points) moved ahead of the Philadelphia Union (12-4-5, 41 points), who lost 1-0 at home vs. Nashville SC on Saturday.

Cincinnati's leading scorers, midfielder Evander and forward Kevin Denkey, both scored in the win to complete the club's first regular-season sweep of Chicago.

Cincinnati was without defender Miles Robinson, who is with the U.S. Men's National Team for the Gold Cup, while fellow defenders Nick Hagglund and Teenage Hadebe are out with injuries.

Evander, one of FC Cincinnati's two MLS All-Star selections, continued his torrid stretch with his 12th goal of the season in the 19th minute that gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead. It was his fifth goal in Cincinnati's last three matches.

Evander shot the ball with his right foot from the right side of the field outside the box, which had an expected goal percentage of just 2 percent.

Denkey struck in the 50th minute with his 12th goal of the season. Evander assisted on the shot that Denkey connected with his left foot from the center of the box.

It made up for an earlier goal in the first half from Denkey that was called back for him being offside.

The Fire (8-8-4, 28 points) answered FC Cincinnati's second goal quickly, with their second-leading scorer, Philip Zinckernagel, connecting on a left-footed shot from the center of the box to cut the deficit in half at 2-1 in the 55th minute.

Zinckernagel's ninth goal of the season came after several failed attempts by Chicago in the box throughout the first half.

Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano stood strong, saving four of five shots on goal.

Chicago goalkeeper Jeffrey Gal prevented Cincinnati from pulling away with two saves on four shots on goal.

