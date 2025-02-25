Federal employees in Chicago react to confusion over 'disrespectful' Musk email request

Trump administration also looking to sell off a number of government-owned buildings, including a couple in Chicago

Federal employees in Chicago are reacting to confusion over the 'disrespectful' President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE email request.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local federal workers are reacting Monday to confusion over a request from Elon Musk to submit an email listing their accomplishments from the previous week.

There's been mixed messaging from supervisors about whether to respond or not.

The survey is causing consternation and confusion for many federal workers, who are wondering if this an effort to get rid of more than just the probationary employees who have been the target of the recent layoffs.

All this comes as President Donald Trump's administration is looking to sell off a number of government-owned buildings, including a couple in Chicago.

Some people working in the Kluczynski federal building were walking on eggshells Monday morning.

One 40-year Treasury Department veteran did not want to go on camera, but called the current climate "overwhelming and mentally distressing."

Across Jackson Street in the Metcalfe building, which houses the Region 5 offices of the Environmental Protection Agency, employees are being told that they should respond to the email sent over the weekend that asked federal workers to reply with approximately five bullet points of what they accomplished last week.

"The work shows what we're doing, and our supervisors hold us accountable to that standard that's in our position description. And this email is disrespectful and unwarranted," said Loreen Targos, an EPA employee and Local 704 executive vice president.

One IRS employee said there is a lot of confusion in her office on how to reply, but she was not troubled by the request.

"I worked on the audit, and I wrote a fine report. And that's a lot to spend four days on," Aeyne Dizicksa said.

But, she also believes that the federal government does need to cut out some bloat.

"If we're going to tackle the inflation and the deficit, we've got to cut. And, I'm sorry, people are going to get hurt, but everybody's suffering from inflation. So, I feel bad for the government employees, but they're a small group versus the whole country," Dizicksa said.

And part of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, plan is to sell off hundreds of government-owned buildings.

Congressman Mike Quigley said the Kluczynski and Metcalfe buildings are on the list.

"The problem with this is you need a place where people work. The people who make sure we have clean air and water need a place to work," said Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago. "So, there is a right-sizing. But, this isn't the way to do it. This is a sledgehammer, when we really need a scalpel."

The work efficiency email is causing morale in many offices to tank.

"The undermining goal is, one, to demoralize us, to make us feel in a defensive position. As if we're saying, you know, we didn't do anything that serves the American people," Targos said.

But, now that email order has been rescinded by President Trump.

Targos said it's so frustrating because it seems to her that the lives of government workers, and the essential mission they serve at the EPA, is just a game to the Trump administration.

She said it shows contempt for workers and the people they serve.