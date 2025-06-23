Federal Plaza protesters remain concerned after Trump's Israel-Iran ceasefire announcement

Donald Trump's announcement of an Israel-Iran ceasefire was welcome news for those at a Chicago protest, who remain concerned about the conflict.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second straight day, demonstrators gathered in downtown Chicago, protesting President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran.

Protesters on Monday called Trump's announcement of a ceasefire a good thing but said it does not take away from their concerns about what the United States' action will mean for the people of Iran, and on a wider scale, the impact to achieving peace in the region.

The group of demonstrators is compromised of several activist organizations, including the Anti-War Committee-Chicago and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

Protesters repeatedly said they do not want a war on Iran, calling for an end to what they called "Israel and U.S. aggression" in the region.

They are also calling out the Trump administration, saying what played out on Saturday night, the bombing of three nuclear facilities, only escalated hostility in the region.

The protesters are demanding an end to the U.S. involvement in the Middle East and end to aid to Israel.

Protesters vowed to continue to organize and rally. They began marching through downtown streets after their gathering at Federal Plaza.

One organizer said at the start of the protest, after Trump's announcement of ceasefire was announced, that their work begins now.