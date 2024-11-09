FEMA supervisor fired after allegedly advising team to avoid homes with Trump signs

MIAMI, Fla. -- A Federal Emergency Management Agency supervisor was fired and is under investigation for allegedly asking team members to not inspect homes in a hurricane-ravaged Florida town that had signs supporting Donald Trump's campaign, the agency said.

The incident occurred when the unidentified FEMA supervisor was surveying damage from Hurricane Milton in Florida and allegedly instructed their members to avoid the homes that had the signs, the agency said in a statement.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell called the incident "reprehensible."

"This is a clear violation of FEMA's core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation," she said in a statement.

The supervisor has been terminated and the matter has been turned over to FEMA's Office of Special Counsel, according to Criswell.

"This type of behavior and action will not be tolerated at FEMA and we will hold people accountable if they violate these standards of conduct," she said.

"I will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again," Criswell added.