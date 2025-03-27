Fenton HS Board votes to appoint new superintendent amid sexual misconduct investigation controversy

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban school district voted Wednesday to appoint its interim superintendent to the permanent position amid a sexual misconduct investigation controversy.

he Fenton High School Board approved the appointment by a vote of six to nothing, with one abstention. The new superintendent is a familiar face in the district, but was a controversial choice for some.

"I don't think he's qualified," said Ottavio Dattolo, who lives In School District 100. "I don't think he should even be working in this school. He was part of the problem when this stuff happened last year."

At Fenton High School, some families at the meeting voiced opposition to the district's choice for its new leader.

"This school board, this administration is not attempting to build trust," said Chris McCullough, a candidate for District 100 School Board. "It's not attempting to create a transparent environment."

The Fenton Community High School District 100 School Board voted to appoint interim superintendent Samuel Bentsen to a permanent role.

The previous superintendent, James Ongtengco, was placed on leave a year ago and was later dismissed over his handling of sexual misconduct allegations involving a now-fired Fenton High School staff member.

Bentsen served as Fenton's principal during the final three years of the staff member's employment after that misconduct allegedly occurred.

At the meeting, the board praised Bentsen.

"Thanks in large part to his leadership, we are in the midst of an exceptional school year marked by renewed trust, steady progress," said Cary Lewis, District 100 School Board President.

RELATED | Former Fenton High School student files lawsuit accusing now-fired teacher of sexual assault

"He had to be aware that there were issues with this teacher," McCullough said.

The district said Bentsen had planned to retire in the summer of 2026, and so the contract is only for next school year, during which the board will search for a new superintendent.

"Dr. Bentsen will then support the incoming superintendent with a smooth transition," Lewis said.

Some parents want the findings of an independent review of the district's handling of those misconduct allegations made public, but the district said it can't release them because of pending litigation.