Former Fenton High School student files lawsuit accusing now-fired teacher of sexual assault

The Fenton High School board approved a proposal for an independent review of the school's handling of a former staffer accused of sexual misconduct.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A former Fenton High School student is suing the school district, saying it failed to protect her from sexual assault.

In a lawsuit, the woman accuses the Fenton High School District 100 board of continuing to employee a teacher and even promote him after his behavior had been reported at the Bensenville school.

The teacher was fired in March over allegations of inappropriate conduct, which allegedly date back to 2011.

Fenton's superintendent, James Ongtengco, was also placed on leave that month amid calls for his resignation over how the district handled the allegations.

ABC7 reached out to Fenton High School District 100 Thursday night for a response to the lawsuit.

The district said in a statement, "we received a complaint from a law firm representing a former student. We don't have any further comment at this time, as our attorneys are reviewing the document."

