New documentary on story of game-changing soul food chef Edna Lewis to screen in Chicago

A new documentary that tells the story of game-changing soul food chef Edna Lewis will screen June 13 at a University of Chicago arts center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special screening in Chicago will celebrate the rich history of soul food in America.

A new documentary tells the story of Edna Lewis, a woman who inspired generations of chefs focused on authentic southern cooking.

A screening next week at the University of Chicago will include some stars of the culinary world in Chicago.

ABC7 spoke Thursday evening with one of those stars, Charla Draper, the founder of National Soul Food Month.

Draper spoke about Lewis' impact, what people will see in the new film "Finding Edna Lewis," and what to expect from the screening event next Wednesday.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The screening of "Finding Edna Lewis" is happening June 11 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago.

More information on how to buy tickets can be found here.