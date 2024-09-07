WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fire destroys historic U.S. Steel mill building in Joliet

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 7, 2024 12:52PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire destroyed what was once the main office building of the former U.S. Steel early Saturday morning in Joliet.

The Joliet Fire Department said in a release that firefighters responded to 927 Collins at around 3:11 a.m. for a report of a building on fire.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from all floors and the roof area of the vacant structure, the release said.

At about 5:30 a.m., the bulk of the fire was under control, fire officials said. Due to the building being too unstable and safe to enter, crews will remain outside to complete final extinguishment. Officials said that could take several hours.

There were no report of injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW