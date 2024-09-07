Fire destroys historic U.S. Steel mill building in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire destroyed what was once the main office building of the former U.S. Steel early Saturday morning in Joliet.

The Joliet Fire Department said in a release that firefighters responded to 927 Collins at around 3:11 a.m. for a report of a building on fire.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from all floors and the roof area of the vacant structure, the release said.

At about 5:30 a.m., the bulk of the fire was under control, fire officials said. Due to the building being too unstable and safe to enter, crews will remain outside to complete final extinguishment. Officials said that could take several hours.

There were no report of injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.