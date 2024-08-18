WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Firefighters battle building fire in Back of the Yards, Chicago fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 12:03PM
Crews battle large fire in Back of the Yards neighborhood
Chicago firefighters battled a blaze in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near 47th and Ashland Avenue on Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a blaze on the city's South Side on Sunday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The fire happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near 47th and Ashland Avenue.

Video showed as firefighters battled the blaze at what appeared to be clothing stores on Ashland Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said there were no injuries, and nobody was sent to the hospital.

As of 6:11 a.m. crews were still working to put out some hot spots, but most of the fire had been extinguished.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW