Firefighters battle building fire in Back of the Yards, Chicago fire officials say

Chicago firefighters battled a blaze in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near 47th and Ashland Avenue on Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters battled a blaze on the city's South Side on Sunday morning.

The fire happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood near 47th and Ashland Avenue.

Video showed as firefighters battled the blaze at what appeared to be clothing stores on Ashland Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said there were no injuries, and nobody was sent to the hospital.

As of 6:11 a.m. crews were still working to put out some hot spots, but most of the fire had been extinguished.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

