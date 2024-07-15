WATCH LIVE

Firefighters battle fire at Illinois Youth Center fire in suburban Warrenville, Chopper 7 over scene

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 15, 2024 6:30PM
Firefighters battle fire at west suburban youth center
Firefighters were seen battling a fire at a youth center in the west suburbs on Monday.

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters were seen battling a fire at a youth center in the west suburbs on Monday.

Dozens of firefighters, first responders were seen around 1 p.m. at the Illinois Youth Center in Warrenville.

The building is located on Ferry Road.

First responders were seen breaking part of a roof where the smoke was coming out of.

Some firefighters were seen taking breaks under trees as the heat index in the high 90s.

It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

