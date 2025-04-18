Thrill seekers will get their first chance to ride on the new Wrath of Rakshasa roller coaster.

Six Flags Great America opens for season Friday in Gurnee

Six Flags Great America will open its gates Friday in Gurnee with the new "Wrath of Rakshasa" dive coaster.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's that time of year.

Six Flags Great America will open its gates Friday in Gurnee.

There's a new ride for thrill-seekers. It's the "Wrath of Rakshasa" dive coaster.

How does this sound? It's a 171-foot drop at a record 96-degree angle, with five inversions and speeds up to 67 mph.

We talked to the park's president last month.

"I think you're going to feel like you're upside down," Park president John Krajnak said. "You're not going to know where you are through most of the ride. You'll be upside down most of the entire time."

For now, the park will operate on weekends and select days only.