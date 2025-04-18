24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Six Flags Great America opens for season Friday in Gurnee

Thrill seekers will get their first chance to ride on the new Wrath of Rakshasa roller coaster.

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Friday, April 18, 2025 10:02AM
Six Flags Great America opens for season Friday
Six Flags Great America will open its gates Friday in Gurnee with the new "Wrath of Rakshasa" dive coaster.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's that time of year.

Six Flags Great America will open its gates Friday in Gurnee.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

There's a new ride for thrill-seekers. It's the "Wrath of Rakshasa" dive coaster.

How does this sound? It's a 171-foot drop at a record 96-degree angle, with five inversions and speeds up to 67 mph.

We talked to the park's president last month.

"I think you're going to feel like you're upside down," Park president John Krajnak said. "You're not going to know where you are through most of the ride. You'll be upside down most of the entire time."

For now, the park will operate on weekends and select days only.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW