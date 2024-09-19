Florida man finds suspected thief trapped inside his Corvette | VIDEO

In the video, a Florida man is seen walking up to his own car only to find a man a the driver's seat.

A suspected thief was caught trapped inside a Corvette by the car's surprised owner in Miami Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 16.

This footage recorded by Julio Solano shows the moment he approached his car only to find the man trapped inside.

A shocked Solano can be heard saying: "My brother, this is not your car. This is my car."

The suspect, 33-year-old Ravesh Rabindranauth, gestured for Solano to open the door, to which Solano responded: "No you can't get out. We're calling the cops."

According to the arrest report for Rabindranauth, cited in local media, the suspect had been unable to get out of the car due to "an unconventional door mechanism he could not figure out."

Rabindranauth was eventually freed from the car and arrested, the footage shows.

He was charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, according to local media.