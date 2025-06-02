Mike Madigan hopes connections can help ease sentencing on corruption charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Convicted former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan hopes his vast connections during 50 years in politics can help him when he is sentenced on corruption charges.

Well over 100 people, including some very prominent names are coming to Madigan's defense.

It is a common practice for people facing sentencing to present these letters. In many cases, the letters do have an impact.

For 83-year-old Madigan the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence could make it a life sentence.

Madigan, nicknamed the "Velvet Hammer" was convicted in federal court on 10 counts, including bribery and wire fraud.

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf was among some of the big names writing a letter on Madigan's behalf.

He credited Madigan with helping keep the team in Chicago and getting a new stadium.

"Saving the White Sox resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefit to Illinois. Not to mention making possible the first World Series Championship in 88 years," Reinsdorf wrote.

Defense Attorney Ron Safer said the letters do make a difference.

"The judge has to sentence the person. All the judge has heard about is the crime the person committed, but there is 99.9% of the rest of the person's life that the judge has to take into consideration," Safer said.

Former U.S. Senator Carol Moseley Braun wrote in her letter: "I was thunderstruck when I learned he (Madigan) had been indicted, particularly for activity related to his official conduct. I have always known him to be honest, and a credit to his position."

Father Micheal Pfleger praised Madigan's efforts on gun control and a tax program to help private schools, writing:

"I have always found him to be straightforward and to have a deep concern for the issues that we faced on the South Side of Chicago."

Prosecutors are asking for Madigan to be sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. Madigan's attorneys are pushing for five-year probation.

"I think there will be a balance between the two," Safer said. "He's not going to give him probation. On the other hand, he's similarly not going to sentence him to 12-and-a-half years."

Numerous union leaders and business leaders also sent letters of support.

Several Republicans also sent letters, including former two-term Governor Jim Edgar.

"Throughout those many years, I found Mike Madigan to be a person who always kept his word, and that is somewhat unusual for people in that world," Edgar wrote.

Madigan is set to be sentenced on Friday, June 13.