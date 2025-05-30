Feds recommend 12.5-year prison sentence for Mike Madigan in corruption case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal government has made a recommendation a prison sentence for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Court documents Friday showed the government has recommended Madigan be sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for his corruption convictions.

"In summary, the epidemic of public corruption in Illinois and the substantial need for deterrence weigh in favor of a 12.5-year sentence in this case," the court filing read in part. "The significant sentences imposed on other high-ranking public officials further confirm that a significant custodial sentence is warranted and appropriate in this case."

Madigan will face his sentencing for his corruption charges June 13.

It was possible he could face up to 20 years in prison for the most serious charges, but it's likely he'll get far less, if any, prison time at all.

In March, lawyers for Madigan asked for an acquittal or a new trial in his corruption case. In a lengthy court filing, they said prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence to earn the convictions on bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Also in March, prosecutors said they want Madigan to forfeit $3.1 million dollars as part of his conviction.

